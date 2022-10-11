Guiding Light: Mukhe Mukhe Saraswati

Saraswati literally means ‘that which flows’. Saraswati represents all learning, art, and literary forms. In the divine form, Saraswati is depicted as ‘she’. There is a distinct ‘Beejakshara’ (root letter) that represents Saraswati and flowing white is the colour associated with her. She is said to reside on the jihwa, the tongue. The example quoted is of Brahma, who could give all Vedas to the world. True to this representation, many of the art forms have vocal recitation or articulation as part of delivery. Hence, the importance of the ‘flow’. A thin and agile tongue communicates more effectively and without any ‘swara bhanga’, or tone going wrong.

When we appreciate the flowing talent and precocity often associated with it, it is Saraswati residing in that person. As all art forms have verbal expression and articulation, Saraswati is associated more with ‘mukha’, the face. Examples are poetry recitation, vocal singing, and facial expressions in various drama/dance forms. Poetry can be reading an already written word or offering it in ‘ashu’ form, spontaneous, meaningful construction as per the metric. Also, in vocal music, drama, and hasya, it is the jihwa that plays an important role, and flow greatly matters.

Speech, which often gets termed as ‘silver’ compared to ‘golden silence’, is of different levels. Thought waves count as the preliminary form of ‘speech’. It is termed ‘para’. The flow of thought to different parts is termed ‘pashyanti’ form of speech, though we can’t make much of it; only the entity in which it is happening can! A comparatively better form of speech that happens in young kids and also in domesticated animals is ‘madhyama’. Still, one has to do a guesstimate exercise to make true sense of this communication. The final and refined form of speech which is complete and well-developed is ‘vaikhari’. If one is from the same ecosystem, one can get meaning from what is being ‘said’ in ‘vaikhari’.

When a vocalist/ performer /speaker/poet expresses something, it is Saraswati that is present as ‘here and now’. Appreciating her ubiquitous presence as ‘mukhe mukhe Saraswati’, when people recognise talent and genuinely respect it, is the true worship of Saraswati herself. The flow is more meaningful then. Learning shall continue.

Dr S Ainavolu is a professor at VPSoM, DYPU, Navi Mumbai. Views are personal. You can read more at https://www.ainavolu.in/