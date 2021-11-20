Guiding Light: Moon paging Earth —Time to meditate

The moon and the mind are inextricably interlinked, with the moon being the significator of the mind in Vedic Astrology. Full moons are exceptionally potent periods for spiritual work, especially the full moon that we saw yesterday. This Karthik Poornima was celebrated as Guru Nanak Jayanti as well as Dev Diwali. And add to that, the Moon was transiting Taurus, the sign in which it is exalted, and we witnessed the longest lunar eclipse for nearly 6 centuries.

There couldn’t have been a clearer cosmic signal to turn inwards and meditate. If you are a practitioner, then this is the perfect opportunity to deepen your practice, and if you’ve always been sitting on the fence, the universe is inviting you to dive in.

Full moons are also great for releasing emotions and parts of yourself that no longer serve your highest good. As the Moon wanes in its journey towards Amavasya, the burden of what you have released begins to lighten, until it drifts away, setting you free, and opening you up to the possibility of transformation.

Comfort zones are a great candidate for what to relinquish, when they have served their purpose that is. You may have scaled the cruel north face on the mountain to get to the ledge you are on, but there’s only one way to ascend, look upwards and climb higher. If you think that your comfort zone is inhibiting your material or spiritual growth, this period presents a unique opportunity to gently bid it goodbye and journey on. Conscious awareness accompanied by intention can transform almost anything.

And for the spiritual seeker, it may be about challenging the limitations of the mind, which encumber your present experience, and journey deeper within. If mantra meditation is your thing, perhaps add another half dozen rounds of the japa-mala, for reps in spirituality, much like in the gym, propel you towards the transformation that you seek.

Published on: Saturday, November 20, 2021, 07:00 AM IST