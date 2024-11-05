Guiding Light: Managing Self Effectively And Effortlessly

Representative Image | Pixabay

One of the biggest challenges in the present time of transition, of which we all are a part of, is to manage self. When the whole society is facing uncertainty, old certainties of family, gender, work, finances, class and culture somehow don’t work. Many of the guiding traditions of the past too stop working. And hence, it can be said that we are living in an age of uncertainty and an age of re-evaluation, as we seek to find new strategies for the future. As the external environment changes fast and becomes more complex and contradictory, the importance of self-management increases, because it is hardly possible to manage the external environment. Hence, the emphasis has now shifted towards managing our inner environment, that is, harnessing inner resources so that we are effective. Today, the whole challenge is to redefine, reinvent and reorient ourselves for the future so that we can lead change creatively. On a personal level, our success at managing ourselves will determine how we survive and prosper in the coming days.

Worldwide, there is a vast amount of literature available on the subject of management, much of which is written or based on experience, churning and observance of human behaviour. However, there are certain formulas that have universal applicability and can be applied while managing self, business and industry as these formulas are of general nature that can be employed to most situations. One of these generally applicable formulae is that there would often or always be some events over which you do not have a personal hold but your attitudes towards them are your own creation and therefore, it lies in your own hands, to have the right type of attitude. For example, there may be a sudden natural calamity or a communal riot or a change in government's policy that affects you adversely. It is neither a thing of your own creation nor of your own choosing. So, take it as a fact of life and bear with it, stand up to it and find a solution to it. In short, your attitude should be of acceptance of the fact that it has happened and then you should, undauntedly, try to find the remedy instead of feeling deeply upset or shaken. In fact, one should take such a problem as an opportunity to apply one’s skills, use their talents, presence of mind and resourcefulness and come out victorious and have the satisfaction of having achieved something in the face of heavy odds. Remember! Change is the name of the game and we must learn how to handle it effectively. Because in a highly competitive world, there is little margin for error.

The writer is a spiritual educator and popular columnist for publications across India, Nepal and the UK, and has written more than 8,000 columns. He can be contacted at nikunjji@gmail.com / www.brahmakumaris.com