Guiding Light: Make The Right Choice

The gift of human life is God’s greatest blessing conferred upon us. The dawn of each new day endorses this gift in our favour.

As each new day dawns, we face a choice: we can choose to be happy, healthy, helpful and positive that day. Or, we can choose to be dull, depressed, miserable, selfish and negative. As the day advances, we have to make a number of choices.

If we make the right choice, we will grow in health, happiness and vitality. If we make the wrong choice, we suffer from disease, loss of energy, loss of vitality, loss of creativity and loss of enthusiasm.

We can choose what we like!

a. Choose God’s Love: Choose to accept God’s love for you. He wants you to live life to the fullest – not merely exist! Accept His infinite love – and you will find that power and vitality and positive vibrations flow into you. He makes our life blessed and beautiful!

b. Choose Health: Good health is not something you take for granted. Health is a journey which begins and continues successfully when we choose the right aspects that will ensure our well-being and enhance our vitality.

c. Choose The Right Food: We must choose food not for its texture or taste or its appeal to the palate. We must choose food for its nutritive value and the benefits it will confer on us.

All diet choices have their consequences. Fast foods fill you up – but they will not sustain your health and vitality. Quick-fix food that comes in packets will give you chemicals and additives – but not much by way of nutrition or good taste.

d. Choose A Healthy Environment: It is in our hands to create a healthy mental and physical environment around us by dismissing worry, anxiety and negative thoughts out of your life. Choose optimism, positive thoughts, peace and joy.

e. Choose The Right Friends: We must make the right choices. The ‘right’ people are free, frank, loyal, courageous who will stand by you even when things go wrong. They are people who give you moral support and instil self-confidence in you!

God has given us the power and the wisdom to react positively or negatively to everything that happens to us.

The choice is ours!