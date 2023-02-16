Guiding Light: Mahashivaratri

Tomorrow, we celebrate Mahashivaratri, a festival dedicated to Lord Shiva. What is Shiva and what is not Shiva? Shiva is Ishvara or Bhagavan, invoked in a certain manner which is all inclusive. He is a householder. He is a yogi. He is a tapasvi. He is the source of all knowledge. He is the dissolution of the whole creation because only then another creation can take place. So, He is the beginning and end of everything.

What do you invoke Him for? For whatever you want. People invoke him to get married, to get a good partner and of course, people invoke him when one wants to lead a spiritual life. Most ashrams will have a Shiva temple. Shiva is considered the ultimate ascetic. Shiva is a yogi, lost in meditation, but the fulfiller of boons. He is easy to please.

There are many ways of worshipping Shiva. On this day artists, especially musicians and dancers, go to famous temples like Chidambaram and offer their art as a form of worship. Shiva is also abhisheka-priyah, and hence the easiest way of worshipping Shiva is to offer inexpensive, cold water. But unlike most other festivals, on Mahashivaratri it is not merely fun, joy and feasting, the form of worship is through tapas, religious disciplines. You fast which means you only consume water that day or liquids or at the most, some fruits, not fast food. You're supposed to be living only on this for that day. If one has acidity issues, then one can have fruits.

Why fast? The worship of Shiva bears fruit faster in the worship through tapas. Even Parvati did tapas to gain Shiva when her beauty and her charms did not work. That is a good indication for the worship of Shiva through tapas. Legends say that on Mahashivaratri, he did the dance of destruction. It's also supposed to be the day he got married. While there are many legends, one should invoke Him for what you need, to make your life better, more competent and more spiritual. My prayers, wishes and greetings for you.

The writer is the founder of Aarsha Vidya Foundation. You can write to him at aarshavidyaf@gmail.com

