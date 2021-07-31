Guiding Light: Life lessons from Shrimad Bhagwat Geeta

The Shrimad Bhagwat Geeta is considered one of the holiest scriptures in the world. Some believe it to be the words of God. Others feel it is the celestial song.

While it’s religious and spiritual benefits are boundless, Geeta does offer a vast array of life lessons for one and all, cutting across religions, regions and races.

The biggest lesson the holy book imparts is not to attach oneself to the outcome of one’s actions. Disappointments occur when a human is more concerned with the end rather than the means. Trust the process, says Geeta, adding that one must let nature take care of the result.

Next, the sacred scripture calls for understanding one’s self-worth. There’s an enormous giant latent within. This is our potential. It needs self-belief and someone else to remind us of this innate vastness within us. We achieve what we believe we can.

Greed, anger and lust result in total devastation. One must learn to be content, peaceful and perform introspection.

The Geeta also calls for shunning the ego. Self-attribution leads to disturbance within and without. One must be magnanimous and graceful. Giving credit where it is due is a virtue.

Then, one must learn that whatever happens, happens for the good. Therefore, accepting change as the fundamental law of the universe. Amid all the rush to attain and acquire, a human must remember that he came alone, without anything and will leave so empty-handed too.

The treatise goes on to say that one must align one's karma or action with dharma or duty. Actions must be performed transcending one's biases, prejudices and preconceived notions. While discharging duty, one must not let doubts hinder the process and ultimate action.

Geeta highlights the significance of the fact it is the truth that always prevails. Honesty is thus the best policy.

Emphasizing on the importance of controlling one’s mind, the Geeta hails mind as one’s worst enemy and greatest friend. One’s relationship with mind depends on whether an individual tames or surrenders to thoughts.

Although a work of ancient times, Geeta holds profound life lessons transcending times and eras. If one swears by all the principles and tenets of Geeta, life becomes that much easier to lead and is enriched with success and lasting happiness.

(The author is a founder of Dudes & Dolls World, Adhyay School, and Ritesh Rawal Foundation)