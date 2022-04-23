Guiding Light: Lend a helping hand to heal our planet

Nature put man at the top of the pyramid of evolution some five million years ago. Whilst early humans built a symbiotic relationship with the planet, things have mostly gone downhill, especially in the latter half of the last millennium. Climate change, forest fires, untimely rains, droughts, and flash floods have featured more regularly in the headlines, and as the sea levels rise, coastal cities like Mumbai face a serious existential threat as early as 2030. As we marked Earth Day yesterday, it's as good a time as any to take a pause and have a long hard think about what we wish for ourselves as people, and what we can do to make a difference.

Greener commutes

We may have conquered the foremost frontiers in space, but what we conveniently forget is that our progress is mainly thanks to the gifts from this beautiful planet. Despite our human ingenuity, we are yet to mainstream a sustainable form of private transport, with cars and other vehicles accounting for almost a quarter of all CO2 emissions globally. Consider an electric or hybrid vehicle as your next car, and perhaps carpool when it's safe to do so. If it’s a quick trip to the cornershop, then consider walking, or maybe bring your teenage companion - the humble bicycle back into your life. Besides being greener, it's also more healthy.



Switch off

How often do we leave fans, lights, and other appliances running even when no one is in the room. Or leave things like wi-fi switched on even when we are away on holiday. It may seem like just one tiny appliance, but together they all add up, draining power, and of course adding to your electricity bill. So why not go easy on your pocket and the environment by switching off appliances when they are not in use, and perhaps invest in more energy-efficient fittings like LED bulbs, rather than cheaper, higher power alternatives.

Lend your voice

Identify a cause that you resonate with, be it the Save Soil campaign which is gaining momentum globally, or your local beach clean-up, jump in and lend your support. Whether it’s your time, pro bono skills, or money, find a way to heal a part of the planet. You will not just be making a difference, but this is also a great way of plugging into a network of like-minded people you can hang out with and have fun!



If all of us just adopt even one of these or make one little change in our lives to become greener global citizens, we can start to help heal our planet in our own little way.

Published on: Saturday, April 23, 2022, 07:00 AM IST