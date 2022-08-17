Guiding Light: Krishnam Vande Jagadgurum

Children dressed up as Lord Krishna on the Janmashtami festival in 2021, at Amritsar | -

The Ashtami day during Shravana’s waning moon is celebrated as Janma-Ashtami or Krishna-Ashtami. It is the festival marking the avatarana day of the Krishnavatar of Lord Vishnu. Apart from the festivities, the day serves to remind us of the great quality of Krishna, the equanimity with which he led his life, and the message he left to the world in the form of the Bhagavat Gita.

Other earlier avatars of Vishnu prior to Krishna’s avataran were often short-surfaced and meant for a specific purpose. Comparatively, Krishnavatar was long and almost encompassed the important Mahabharata cycle. Unlike many Krishna took birth in most extraordinary circumstances that were even life-threatening. His childhood too was full of life risks. Krishna displayed valour, in physical form where and when required. He also displayed mental sharpness and balance of judgment throughout the avatar.

Krishna adapted where it was required. He understood the big picture well in advance. He knew the Strategy, he also knew when to retreat! He was particular about dharma and ensured the dharma’s win. He even gave the chance to those siding with adharma to mend their ways. Enough opportunities were given before the lessons were taught. Shishupala was an example, the count reached a hundred.

Krishna mentored and counseled those who sincerely approached him. Pandavas were the biggest beneficiaries of his counsel but they too did not seek it at all times. So having mentors and using their wisdom, two are required. Krishna appeared to have tried to prevent the Kurukshetra war, by entering the negotiation for five villages. It did not work out. He offered his help to both sides, standing alone with one side (being the chariot-keeper for Arjuna) and giving his army to Duryodhana’s side.

Krishna asked mankind to depend on ‘the real self’ for guidance, saying ‘maam ekam sharanam vraja’. It is said that where ‘Yogeeswara Krishna’ is there, ‘vijayam’, the victory is assured. He ensured that Pandavas benefited from the wisdom of Bhishma when he was on the ‘arrow bed’. Vishnu Sahasranama Stotram is one of the outcomes of such wisdom flow. Krishna offered time-tested wisdom through Gita. It offers multiple approaches to reach the ultimate. Hence, it is apt to say ‘Krishnam Vande Jagat Gurum’.

Dr S Ainavolu is a professor at VPSoM, Navi Mumbai. Views are personal. You can read more at https://www.ainavolu.in/blog