Guiding Light: Know the significance of holy Ramzan

The holy Ramzan, also known as Ramadan which began on April 23 is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar which is observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting, prayer, reflection and community. Here are some of the interesting facts that show the importance of Ramzan in Islam.

-Holy Quran was first revealed in the month of Ramzan.

-Fasting in the month of Ramzan is the fourth Pillar of Islam among the five.

-Fasting helps to attain Taqwa (performing of actions which please Allah and abstaining from those actions that displease Him).

-Ramzan is known to be the month of the Quran. It is highly recommended in the Ramzan to read and study the Holy Quran and to share with others.

-The Night of Decree or The Night of Power is in this month, which is better than a thousand months.

-In this Holy month, the gates of Paradise are opened, gates of Hell are closed and the devils are chained up.

-Umrah in Ramzan is equivalent to Hajj (major pilgrimage).

-Muslims observe I’tikaaf in the Ramzan especially in the last 10 days of this Holy month.

-It is a very rewarding act in Ramzan to offer Iftaar (sunset meal to breakfast) to those who are fasting.

-It is highly recommended to give Zakat and Sadaqah in the Ramzan.

-It is said in an authentic Hadith of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) that fasting in the Ramzan sincerely out of faith and in the hope of reward, we will be forgiven all our previous sins, provided the major sins are not committed.