Guiding Light: Karma Yoga To Moksha - A Journey Of Self-Discipline And Detachment | Representative Image

Jnanam is an enlightened visioning ability. Shraddha is the reverential interest we show during pursuing something of significance. It is beyond the consumeristic pursuit. We seek, we pursue with genuine authenticity, we may achieve to a great extent is the cycle. When we have Shraddha, it is said that Jnana can be achieved. This opens up the discussion on Jnana and pursuit of the same.

Jnana is beyond knowledge. It is a discerning ability, the ability to “see through”. Of different Yogas given to us, the Bhakti informs us of the need for getting aligned, celebrating the bhava, and seeking the divine presence. The ultimate that gets promised is the moksha. Moksha is seen as liberation, and it is also seen as a state. The different types of Moksha are nuanced by elders as Salokya, Sameepya, Sarupya, and finally Sayujya moksha levels. Here, the appellation of “Sa” means same or identical. When we reach the same loka, it becomes Salokya. When we reach the proximity or sameepa, then it becomes Sameepya. When we acquire similar Vesha and Bhushana (form), it becomes Sarupya moksha. Finally, merged into THAT becomes Sayujya.

The Karma yoga taught to us asks us to master the skills of doing something at hand, excel in that, don’t keep the expectation around either the output or the outcome. The Karma or the effort put by one should not be with an attachment or with some expectations. It is time and again said by many achieved seekers that expectations cause disappointments.

After the ability to see the things as they are, one achieves the Jnana. In other words, when the filters drop off, when one doesn’t show the biases, the Jnana formation starts. The discrimination should go away. On any dimension of either physical or intellectual or process achievements, the seeker should not see the difference among different. As the Gitacharya said, one should not see the discriminating nuancing bias among a Brahmin or a cow or a dog or more too. That ability to see THAT should come in us, and it comes with Jnana. Shraddha alone can help us achieve this, and help us stay still.

(Dr. S. Ainavolu is a Mumbai-based teacher of Management and Tradition)