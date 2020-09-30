Guiding Light: Interiorise the divine presence in your heart

-- Kamlesh D Patel (Daaji)

Over time, the things we use the most become dull. For example, we are prone to happiness. Who wants unhappiness? Do we invite unhappiness? No one does. We are predisposed to want happiness all the time, so we overuse our senses – physical as well as emotional – in order to saturate ourselves with happiness. Eventually, in order to make ourselves happier, we need more and more stimuli coming from within as well as outside. It’s an overuse of our senses, internal as well as physical.

What happens with pain, misery, sadness? Nobody wants them. If at all they come our way, we ignore them – as if ignoring them will make them go away! Since we don’t use them, whatever little miseries may come our way become really highlighted.

With expectations also, when we have greater expectations from our loved ones, it creates this dullness and sharpness phenomenon at an emotional level. It’s not that I advocate inviting unhappiness, but if it comes your way, don’t discard it. When your senses perceive sadness etc., undergo the whole process and be thankful to God.

Neither sadness nor happiness is going to last forever. Can you hold air in your fist? You can’t. It is just momentary. It’s the same thing with this emotional rollercoaster. That’s why it’s good to pay attention within, to your inner Deity, the divine presence within your heart. Even if you don’t believe in God, that’s all right too. The main focus is to interiorise in such a way that you set your mind on that fulcrum, making it balanced. Only in the balanced state will you be able to enjoy life.

Overuse results in bluntness and wastage

Happiness, in my view, gets blunt through overuse, while sorrow generally remains sharp. When we were growing up, we didn’t have many toys and they were shared by everybody in the family, even neighbours! Today, children have rooms full of toys, thus making happiness blunt from the very beginning. We don’t want our children to even face any unhappiness or hardship in life, but what we don’t realise is that we are actually spoiling them in the process.

Later on, we complain that the children are spoilt. One after the other, there are too many excitements – too many exciting pens, toys and notebooks. There is so much wastage. It becomes a tendency. The mind becomes so free to waste things in life, and then it will apply it to time management also.

