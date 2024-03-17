Guiding Light: How To Handle Feverishness?

Meditation and breathing can calm you down | Representative Image

When you are in the grip of feverishness about the result of your actions, what should you do?

Have faith and confidence that the result will be much better than you can ever imagine. With faith, you can get rid of the feverishness of action and achievement. Feverishness can also be a hangover from too much activity. Then sleeping, listening to soft music, and bathing in cold water can help.

Have dispassion. Know the whole thing will be over one way or the other, and it does not matter. Meditation and breathing can calm you down. Drop whatever you are doing and do something completely irrelevant. For example, while decorating your house, take some time to mow the lawn or go shopping. When you are doing something very important, take a moment to do something totally irrelevant and insignificant. This enhances your creativity. Relevant action keeps you bound to the action. Irrelevant action makes life a game.

The feverishness for perfection often makes you miserable. If you are vigilantly pursuing the perfection of things and situations, then you are bound to be anxious and angry.

It’s not possible for all things to be perfect all the time. Even the best, the greatest of actions performed with the noblest of intentions can have imperfections. The tendency of the mind to hold on to the imperfection makes our feelings and minds imperfect and negative. Wisdom lies in getting out of these cycles and staying untouched and strong from within.

This world functions through opposite values. There would be no value for pleasure if there were no pain. Some reason or the other will always be present for you to be upset about. Sometimes, it could be the behaviour of a family member or a friend. Or it could be the neighbour who is causing problems. And if the neighbour is also okay, then it could be the dogs on the street who keep barking all night.

If you have made it a habit of getting frustrated, then no one can save you from misery. No matter how good a place is, you will still be unhappy if you are caught up in negativity. You can get out of it with your own self-effort and the help of knowledge of life.