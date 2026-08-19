Guiding Light: Hari Markataya — The Powerful Mantra Of Lord Hanuman For Strength & Fearlessness | File Photo

The word “Hari” has many meanings and one of these is Vanara. Similarly, Markata means Vanara. Thus, the combination of Hari and Markata as Hari Markata offers a powerful mantra for chanting. This signifies Hanuman who is Rudra amsha himself.

Hanuman is worshipped for many things. In the simplest form, standing Hanuman is worshiped. In the Sri Rama pattabhishekam or coronation scene, he is worshipped in a worshipper mode. Hanuman is also depicted as the one who is bringing the Dronagiri hill that contained Sanjivani. Sometimes he is depicted as carrying Sri Rama and Lakshmana on his shoulders.

One of the worshipped forms of Sri Hanuman is “Panchamukha” Anjaneya. This means one who has five faces. These five faces are that of Vanara Hanuman along with Narasimha, Garuda, Varaha, and Hayagriva. Hanuman offers us inner strength and bhakti. Nrusimha face removes our fears. Garuda offers detoxification of all sorts including enemy’s magic. Varaha offers us wealth and health. Hayagriva gives us knowledge and wisdom. In recent times we heard about Sri Raghavendra Swamy worshipping Panchamukha Hanuman.

About Hanuman worship, the outcome is said to be “Buddhir Balam Yasho Dhairyam Nirbhayatvam Arogata Ajadhyam Vakpatutvancha Hanumat Smaranadbhavet”. Distinct qualities of intellect, strength, fame, courage, fearlessness, health, indolence-free, and effective speech get bestowed on us when we worship Panchamukha Anjaneya. Hari Markata is a name that offers us many benefits. When prefixed with Aum and suffixed with Namaha, it becomes the powerful Sri Hanuman Dwadashakshari (twelve-lettered) mantra.