Guiding Light: Good thoughts are must for good health

It’s a proven fact that wrong lifestyles are the source of most bodily ills that we suffer from, and such harmful lifestyles are rooted in the mind and seeded in the soul. Medical research has found that almost 85 % of all diseases are psychosomatic in nature i.e they originate in negative mental states. So, in order to nip the evil in the bud, it is important to tackle the malady at the level of the mind and that involves checking and changing the pattern of our thoughts.

Research has proved that positive thoughts sustained over a long time produce positive health effects, while negative thoughts ultimately lead to diseases. In that case, it is necessary for us to give our mind a positive direction, so that we can always remain happy and healthy. Having control over our thoughts means having the ability to take the mind to where we want, to keep it there for as long as we want and to withdraw it at our will.

Practising this frequently, starting with even a few seconds at first, will gradually give us more control over the mind and it will also reduce waste thoughts, which consume a lot of our time and energy. Along with this exercise one also needs to have a proper mental diet in the form pure thoughts that are necessary to keep the mind healthy.

Remember! creative thoughts are like vitamins as they maintain zeal and enthusiasm and positive thoughts provide proteins that build will power, while thoughts of serving others are like carbohydrates, which provide energy to the mind. On the other hand, waste thoughts deplete mental energy and leave us weak, negative thoughts are like poison and wreck mental health, eroding our ability to make the right judgment, take correct decisions, to tolerate negative situations or to face adversity.

Such thoughts arise from body-consciousness but are seeded in the soul in the form of vices like lust, anger, greed, attachment, ego etc. We must understand that the most elevated thoughts arise in the state of meditation when the soul establishes a loving mental link with Supreme Source who is the Father of all souls, who is the Ocean of knowledge, love, peace and power. Through this link, our mind fills with virtues like contentment, courage, compassion, mercy and divinity, which elevates the soul and ultimately leads it to a divine status.



(The writer is a spiritual educator and popular columnist for publications across India, Nepal and UK. You can write to him at nikunjji@gmail.com)