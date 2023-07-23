Guiding Light: Finding Peace Within

Photo: Pixabay

Not only pleasant things happen to people in their life, unpleasant things also happen. What you desire happens and what you don’t desire also happens; all these things happen in life and one day you are finished.

Someone once said; “I went around the world looking for peace and I found it only under the ground.” At least, they claim to be happy in peace there, but you don’t know whether they are peaceful down there or not. Heavenly peace is neither on the headstones nor under the ground, it is, when you accept and accommodate the opposites in your life.

So, certain things don’t change and certain things change. You accept some changes, and you also accept that certain things don’t change. Wake up and see; you have the strength to march ahead, don’t be stuck. Invigorate the valour in you, “come what may, I am going to walk through this fire.” Then, all the problems in life will no longer be a problem.

A problem appears too big because you think you cannot handle it. Look at those who have bigger problems, greater problems. When you see other people with bigger problems, yours will appear very small and then it is no longer a problem. You are able to solve it.

So, serving people in trouble helps you to forget your little problem. Know that there is a Divine force that is carrying you on its shoulders, that is taking care of you. That Divine Energy or Force will help you, it will always protect you and take you forward. This is faith; giving up your problems to Divinity.

What you cannot handle, let God handle that problem of yours. You become effortless and relax. That is called surrender. You walk and walk, almost to the point of exhaustion. All your energy has drained, then what do you do? You sit on the roadside completely helpless and then you say; “That’s it! I cannot take one more step, you take care of me, you help me”; this is prayer, a real prayer. Then you just relax, give up.

That giving up only happens when you are exhausted, but if your mind says: No, I want to try, I want to do some more; then giving up is not sincere or 100 percent. Devotion or love dawns after all activities settle down. You have been carrying all the garbage in the head throughout your lifetime. Now, shake them all off here, rejuvenate yourself and move on. This is a new life, new day, new minute, new moment.