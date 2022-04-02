Guiding Light: Embracing and celebrating the Spring season

As the month of Chaitra ushers in the Vasant Ritu (Spring Season), we welcome a flurry of new years being celebrated in different parts of the country. The celebrations kick off with Gudi Padwa in the West, Ugadi in parts of the south, Cheti Chand amongst the dispersed Sindhi Community, and also the start of Chaitra Navratri in the north. It is believed Lord Brahma created the universe on this day. This also marks the harvest season, as the rabi crops that are typically sown in winter, are harvested.

Gudi Padwa comes from a combination of two words, Gudi meaning a flag and Padwa, derived from the Sanskrit Pratipada, the first day of the lunar fortnight. People wake up early, take a bath and create beautiful rangolis at their doorstep. Gudis are then crafted by tying a bright scarf, usually silk, to a bamboo stick, garlanded with neem and mango leaves, flowers and topped with a copper pot. The beautiful and colourful Gudi is worshipped and then hoisted on terraces or outside windows. Delicacies such as puran poli and shrikhand are also typically prepared at home and relished on this day.

Travelling down south, we see Ugadi being celebrated in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka. The day starts with an oil bath, followed by creating beautiful rangolis, decorating doorways with mango leaves, donning new clothes, visiting the temple and even donating to charitable causes. A special dish called Pachadi is prepared on this day, which is unique in the way it combines all flavours.

And as we travel north, today also marks the beginning of Chaitra Navratri, nine nights dedicated to Devi Durga. Devotees usually fast on a diet of fruits, nuts and some other permissible foods during this period.

The Sindhi community celebrates this day as Cheti Chand, marking the advent of Jhulelal, who came to rescue them from religious persecution, after they prayed to Varun Dev on the banks of the Indus. Black chana and a special sweet rice called Tahiri are offered as prasad and eaten on this day.

As we come to the end of our virtual journey across the country, we realise the diversity that abounds, and the unique and beautiful ways in which this day is celebrated.

Published on: Saturday, April 02, 2022, 04:50 PM IST