Guiding Light: Do You Need To Judge? | representational pic/ Pixabay

Though you have heard people say "don't judge," judgement comes unavoidably in day-to-day life. You either approve or disapprove people's behaviour and actions. But always remember that everything is changing, and do not hold onto the judgement. Otherwise your judgement gets solidified like a rock. It brings misery for you and for others.

If judgements are lighter like air, like a breeze, they bring in fragrance, then move away, or they could bring a foul smell, then move away. They should not stay there forever.

Judgements are so subtle that you are not even aware of their existence. Judging or labeling someone as judgmental is also a judgement.

Only in the state of Being when you are full of love and compassion can you ever be free from all judgements.

Yet the world cannot move without judgements. Until you judge something as good or bad, you cannot act. If you see rotten apples in the market, you say, "No good." You but the good ones. If someone lies to you ten times, you think next time they speak could also be a lie. A judgment happens automatically.

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But see the possibility that people and things can change at any time and don't hold onto the judgements.

One thing you need to judge is your company. Your company can pull you up or pull you down. The company that drags you towards doubt, dejection, blame, complaints, anger, delusion, and desires is bad company. The company that pulls you up towards joy, enthusiasm, service, love, trust, and Knowledge is good company.