Guiding Light: Divine Submergence

How does one get closer to God? this column asked on September 23. It is categorical gradation to submission into union with God. Our objective is to unite individuals for the collective advancement of our nation, fostering an inclusive environment that promotes respect and understanding among diverse religions and sects. We extend an invitation to our fellow citizens to collaborate in promoting spiritual enrichment and economic growth. As a global spiritual leader, Bharat's inherent strengths can propel economic prosperity. We are dedicated to serving all, acknowledging the rich diversity of faiths and their unique practices. The Vedanta philosophy, shared by various Bharatiya sects, emphasises our interconnectedness, symbolised by the sacred syllable OM. We warmly welcome individuals from all faiths, recognising Bharat's impressive accomplishments and potential for greater achievements, under the divine guidance of Hari. Promoting spiritual growth, selfless service, and devotion, we recognise that assisting others ultimately benefits ourselves, compelling us to prioritise the upliftment of marginalised communities.

Our objective is to foster universal harmony and comprehensive growth, encompassing spiritual and economic advancement for humanity. We do not intend to impart religious instruction or dictate dietary choices. Our emphasis is on unity, recognising the rights of all religions to practice their faiths in Bharata, consistent with longstanding traditions. As proponents of Vedanta, we recognise that serving others is essential to our own growth. Our Vedic principles underscore the interconnectedness of self-elevation and service to others. We aim to promote oneness, with the understanding and cooperation of our fellow brothers and sisters.

The society we have created restricts girls' freedom relative to boys. Parents should cultivate spirituality and morality in their children, then grant them liberty to pursue their goals, thereby enhancing the nation's progress and exemplifying how balancing spiritual aspects with freedom can yield greatness. It's crucial we work together to achieve economic and spiritual distinction.