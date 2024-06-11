Guiding Light: Chaturmasa Deeksha

Come the rainy season we hear of the ‘chaturmasa deekshas’ by swamis and acharyas. ‘Chatur’ means four and ‘masa’ is months. So, the vow for the four months duration is Chaturmasa Deeksha.

Tradition prescribed four ashramas for the mankind. First is the childhood extending into acquisition of vidya. This is referred as Brahmaharya, meaning the ‘manas’ is dwelling in the ‘Bramha’, the Almighty. Then comes the Grihasta ashram wherein householder responsibilities are delivered by the individual. Once their children grow up and enter the Grihasta phase, the householder and his wife strike a retreat from material life. This is called Vanaprasta. Fourth and final stage stage is that of Sanyasa. Here, the individual would have ‘left’ everything. This is beyond relinquishing physical assets and possessions.

During the Sanyasa, the state of retreat that started in Vanaprasta becomes complete. The most important adhering factor for the life is ‘moha’, the sense of belonging. This has to go for the Sanyasi and he has to become truly ‘Universal’. There should not be any ‘swa’ (own) or ‘para’ (of others) ‘bheda’ meaning nuancing. The sense of dispassion will be full in the Sanyasi. Everybody’s welfare and progress are the concern, and the focus on collective good shall be occupying largely in the mind.

The Sanyasi is not supposed to stay at any fixed place for more than three days. The wandering nature is kept as natural condition with an intent that the Sanyasi will not get into ‘moha’. During the visits to different places, the Sanyasi educates people about the tradition, helps clarify their doubts, and also shows them the ‘path’ towards the salvation, which is the authentic living with character.

During the rainy season’s four months there shall be exception for wandering of the Sanyasis. To avoid landslides, insects and reptiles etc. the Sanyasi is permitted to stay at one place. This stay often extends to multiple weeks and called ‘Chaturmasa deeksha’. During this time, the Acharya/Sanyasi educates the ‘Sangat’, the followers, daily pravachans shall be there for simplified understanding of scriptures, and ‘nitya puja’ is performed for the welfare of the community. Thus, larger goals shall be lived by the acharya so that at least a few of the followers in the society get inspired. Then, the world becomes a better place.

Prof S Ainavolu is a Mumbai-based teacher of Management and Tradition. Views are personal. https://www.ainavolu.in/blog