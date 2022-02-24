Guiding Light: Change in outlook, attitudes, life-style and work-culture: Need of hour

In today’s democracies, we, the citizens, elect some individuals to represent us, to talk on our behalf. So, in this way, political leaders embody the beliefs, wishes, and will of populations, and must act as citizen’s representatives. However, nowadays, we see a crisis of confidence which has emerged between citizens and politicians, as a result of which there is mass discontent and trust deficit in many countries.



There are two kinds of politicians. A genuine, patriotic, self-sacrificing politician has a great zeal to work for the poor, the down-trodden, the exploited and the neglected brethren. On the other hand, there may be politicians who stealthily enter the portals of politics or gate-crash into it for power, position, prestige, privileges or for amassing wealth without any moral scruples. It is because of this latter kind of politicians that politics becomes dirty and politicians, as a class, get defamed.



Since politicians hold prominent positions and stand out high among the general public, the scandals and scams in which they are involved and the strictures passed against them set a bad trend among the people. Common people then also begin to think of making money by shortcuts. So, if politicians are persons of upright conduct, all the publicity about them can do immense good to the people and can help mobilize public opinion in the right direction but, to-day, we find that people are demoralized and disappointed and feel that they have been let down by their leaders.



Today we see that due to various conflicts within and outside their parties, very little time and energy are left with the politicians to do solid and constructive work and to fulfil the promises made in their respective manifestos. There are also leaders who are not; in active politics but who have remote-controls over their parties.

Just as a guided nuclear missiles in the hands of misguided people can spell doom so also powers in the hands of those politicians (however few) who do not observe certain essential principles, can wreck a nation. It is, therefore, time for the politicians, as for anyone else, to have a change in their outlook, attitudes, life-style and work-culture. This is possible only through India's powerful system of values and yoga meditation which are India's unique contribution to the world-culture. Remember! There is no other method of cleansing the public life except through recourse to Values and Meditation.



(The writer is a spiritual educator and popular columnist for publications across India, Nepal and UK. You can write to him at nikunjji@gmail.com)

