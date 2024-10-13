Guiding Light By Sri Sri Ravi Shankar: What Are These Five Arrows Of Love?

Representative Image | Pixabay

The God of Love in the Indian mythology is called apanga. Apanga means ‘one who has no parts of the body at all’. It is so because love has no parts, no shape, and no form. It is formless. And He has an arch and five arrows. And these five arrows are made up of five flowers or the five senses. He hits you with the five flowers and it is through these five senses you experience something that is beyond the five senses. And deep inside you what gets created is a wave of beauty. It flows like sweet honey inside you!

And when you experience such a wave, your eyes close, you’re not in form but you dissolve into the formless. You come back to your nature. When you experience something so great, so wonderful, and so beautiful be it music or a fragrance automatically your eyes shut and you dive into that ocean of beauty. The power, the energy inside you starts moving in a newer direction.

This is much like in meditation, there is a feeling of elevation; it gives you more energy, long-lasting joy and long-lasting bliss. There is a feeling of elevation. Like in the spring, the entire creation just springs up. The birds sing, trees blossom, Like that when energy is kindled in you, it creates awe. You spring out of dullness, out of the inertia, out of the routine… New life springs up in you.

If this elevation in life is lacking, then you become so dull. And more you use your senses, you tend to become duller. The creation hits you with five arrows on the five senses to create a sense of beauty deep inside you. If the heart is one, then everything is one in the world. And love symbolises this heart. What type of love? That which is genuine, that which is true, that which is full of energy, full of strength, that love is total, complete. It’s divine love.