Guiding Light By Sri Sri Ravi Shankar: How Can You Experience Ganesha?

Ganesha is the adhipati, the ruler of knowledge and consciousness. Adi Shankaracharya has described Ganesha very beautifully as the one who is never born, one beyond any opinion or idea, one who is formless, one with and without joy, the non-dual one. In the ancient verse of Ganesha Atharvashirsha, he is described as the god who is above, below and everywhere, and the one who exists in all forms. How can one know Ganesha?

Lord Ganesha is the basis and provider of everything and he can be attained through knowledge alone. He is the sacred space within saints and He is also in the heart of the devotee. He is described as the seed of creation; the harbinger of joy; and the lord of all virtues. There is no place in the world where he is not present. If devotion arises in anyone’s heart it starts with Ganesha.

The Symbolism of His Form, for the devotee

However, for the bhakta or the devotee, it might be difficult to experience and worship the Nirakaar, the formless. That’s why the Rishis gave him a beautiful form and the name of a God with an elephant head. Each element in his form signifies something profound. His large stomach has a serpent wrapped around it. The large size of the stomach signifies generosity and acceptance. He accepts everyone as they are. The serpent signifies alertness or awareness. When acceptance comes with awareness it brings joy. He is Ekdanta, that is, he has only one tooth. The one tooth signifies single-minded focus. He has modak in his hand and Moda also means happiness. He is the giver of our happiness too. Happiness is possible when there is no obstacle. The elephant doesn’t let any obstacle in his way, stop him. He is the remover of obstacles. He has big ears and flaps the eyes with his ears which signifies alignment of what you hear and see. He rides a mouse that represents logic or argument. A small tark can take you to great knowledge which removes the darkness of ignorance.

Ganesha is part of the family

The Bhakta performs the Pran Pratistha or establishes the life force in the idol, asking the divine within to come and manifest in the idol for a while so that he can play with the divine.

Honouring is a sign of divine love and Puja is the art of honouring the divine. The ceremony of puja imitates what nature is already doing for you. The Divine worships you in so many forms. In puja, you offer everything back to the Divine. All five senses are used in puja, and it is performed with deep feeling.

Flowers, that symbolise love, are offered in puja. The Divine has come to you in love through so many forms: mother, father, wife, husband, children, and friends. The same love comes to you in the form of the Master to elevate you to the level of divine love, which is also your own nature. Recognizing this flowering of love from all sides of life, you offer flowers. You offer fruits and grains, just as nature provides them to you. A candle light and camphor light are offered; in the same way as the sun and moon in nature nourish you, revolving around you. Incense is offered for fragrance. Through puja, we say to God, "Oh, whatever you give to me, I give back to you."

The play of worship

We bring home Ganpati with a sense of joy and gratitude as if a loving family member had arrived. The preparations begin a few weeks in advance, you start planning for the decorations, invitations, and the special Prasad. You offer God his favourite things; share your innermost feelings and desires; you sing and dance. At the end of the day, you are excited to go back home as if someone very special is waiting for you. You invite friends to meet him. The Bhakta feels the presence of Ganesha in his house and enjoys this presence. And after the celebrations, you immerse the idol by inviting the Lord back into the abode of your heart.