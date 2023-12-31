Guiding Light by Sri Sri Ravi Shankar: Are you prosperous?

This year become free like a bird. Open your wings and learn to fly. | Representative Image/Pixabay

Every year, we begin the New Year wishing others happiness and prosperity. But what is prosperity? The sign of prosperity is a smile, contentment, freedom and the willingness to share with people around you. It is the trust and confidence that you will get whatever is needed in life.

Welcome the year 2024 with a genuine smile from within. As we flip the calendar, we need to do the same with our mind as well. Often, we fill our diaries with memories but we need to see that we don't fill our future dates with the baggage of past too. Learn and unlearn from the past, and move on.

You want to be free from greed, hatred, jealousy and all such imperfections. If the mind is holding all these negative qualities, it cannot be happy or peaceful – you cannot enjoy your life. So, it is important to see and understand that the negative emotions are due to the past. Do not let the past affect your experience of life in the present. If you cannot forgive the past, then your future will be miserable.

Whenever you are useful to people the merit will never be lost. Any good gesture or action of yours will always come to you. Today you have the whole world for a family. That’s what you need to feel that everybody is part of your own family. Take responsibility for the nation. Then there is no suffering at all.

The spiritual dimension of life brings a great sense of belongingness, responsibility, compassion and caring for the whole world, for the whole humanity. It is only spirituality that smashes the narrow boundaries of caste, creed, religion and nationality and gives one a broader awareness of life present everywhere.

Open your eyes and see how much you have been given. This New Year, focus on what you have rather than what you don’t. This brings gratitude. The more grateful you are, the more will be given to you.

With a feeling of gratitude, reach out and help those who are less endowed than you are. You will realise how much contentment you get when you serve selflessly.

This year become free like a bird. Open your wings and learn to fly. This is something which you have to experience within yourself.