Guiding Light By Sri Sri Ravi Shankar: Are You A Space And Time Influencer?

When children are playing the space generated is harmonious, serene and beautiful | Representative Image/Petra/Pixabay

There are three types of spaces that exist — external space (Bhut Akash), in which all the elements are there; inner space (Chit Akash), where thoughts and emotions come; and the space of energy (Chid Akash), where there is no thought, no emotion but just energy.

We seldom understand; pay attention to these three different spaces. There is a beautiful story. There was a small hill in a beautiful garden and whenever the gardener would go on the hill, he would invite everybody walking on the streets saying, “Please come and take flowers and fruits.” When people would come, he would get down from that hill and say, ‘how dare you come here, this is trespassing’, and chase them away. This pattern kept repeating itself. So the wise people thought they should look at the place he was in. They dug the mound and found a big golden throne that belonged to a king called Vikramaditya. This king had been a pious, generous king of good character and he had ruled the country sitting on that throne, many years ago, therefore the vibrations still existed. So whenever the man went on the hill he got into the generous space and when he came down he became his nasty self.

So the space you are in matters. When children are playing or when you are singing and chanting with everyone the space generated is harmonious, serene and beautiful. That doesn’t mean you should avoid people because they are not good company. Instead of running away from negative influences you must positively impact any environment. Doing your meditation and spiritual practices will help you be strong and stable in any space. Don’t be a ping pong ball but be the bat so you can influence the space around you.

People who serve will have good times even in bad times. The more relief you bring to others, the happier they feel.

In good times, people often lose their happiness over some small thing. Hosts often do not enjoy their parties because some little thing is missing, they forgot to invite somebody, somebody did not come, or some little thing went wrong.

A wise person is happy even in bad times. A stupid person is unhappy even in good times. YOU make the time good or bad. People usually blame the bad time and then wait for a good time. But even if an astrologer says you are in a hopeless time, you can make it good!

Like weather, time has its own impact on you. Your satsangs and Sadhana are your shields, your protection! Realise that you are more than time and that you can move through time with your timeless connection to the Divine.