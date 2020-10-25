Guiding Light by Sadhguru: The foolishness of anger

If we look into the fundamentals of anger, there are so many things happening externally, a few are working against us for some reason. When the external situations are working against us, our nature should be supportive to us, isn't it? But for you, if external situations are working against you, you get angry. When you are angry, your internal situation is also going against you. Please see, when you get angry, most of the time you suffer more than your victim. Today, there is medical proof – they can show medically and chemically – in how many ways your body and mind are suffering when you get angry.

So, because your external situations are against you, you are making your internal situations also work against you. Anybody who is against himself do you call him an intelligent person or an idiot? I am not against anger. If it is a pleasant experience, get angry all the time, what is the problem? If you are enjoying it, do it. But if it is unpleasant, who would create unpleasantness for himself? “No, it is because of my mother-in-law.”

Yes, there are all kinds of people around you. They are doing what they want to do. Are you doing what you want to do with yourself? That is the question. Have you made up your mind as to how you should be?

If you create suffering from internal situations also, what is intelligent about it? So you get angry, is it foolishness or intelligent? It is foolishness, isn't it? Once you understand it is foolish, it is good. Once you experience it as foolishness, anger will go away in a few days. Definitely, you will transcend that.