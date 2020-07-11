Guiding Light: Be responsible

-- Grand Master Akshar

There are a few parameters one should follow in order to make this life a success. We have the power of free will to make decisions required of us to generate a positive result. With this, we are accordingly carving out the road which we will take. This is why it is necessary to be responsible with your every thought, and every choice as each one will lead you down a different path.

In which direction do you wish to travel? Realise where you are headed, and ask yourself this question. Are you doing what it takes to be aligned with your goals? If you are not, then the outcome will also not be positive. The undertaking of positive actions leads to a prosperous, peaceful and successful life.

All one needs to do is live responsibly. Like the suggested serving of eating an apple daily, at least one positive action a day will make sure you are going where you want to. Responsibility comes when we become witnesses to our own thoughts, behaviour and actions. This accountability that comes from watching our own selves should become our natural order.

Responsible living means learning to perform your actions with clarity of thought, and conviction. Practice reflection and reviewing yourself constantly. Practice this way of self-discipline to stay on the path and in safety from failure. Start if you haven’t yet by taking care of your health.

There are many dimensions to health it, i.e. physical, mental, spiritual, and emotional. It is important to maintain a balance between all these aspects. Striking a fine balance with this is will help you align with your life’s goals and purpose. When you are involved in the process of working on yourself, you are in a state of improvement. To be able to live your life in a manner that gives you the best possible returns, perform your actions with responsibility.