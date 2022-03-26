Guiding Light: Be more squirrel

When Hanumanji brought news of where Mata Sita was being held captive by the demon Ravana, Sri Rama, along with Jambavan the Wise, Vibhishana and Sugreeva started contemplating how they would cross the ocean. Sri Rama camped on the shores of the great ocean, and based on Vibhishana’s suggestion, began to invoke the ocean god, Sagar Dev, to ask for assistance. After praying for 3 days, when there was no response, he displayed a rare flash of fury. No sooner than Sri Rama reached for his bow and arrows did Sagar Dev appear, with folded hands.

Asking for forgiveness, he gently reminded Sri Rama, that despite his intent to help, he was restricted due to laws of material nature. When pressed for a solution, he revealed that two of the warriors in the vast Vaanar-Sena had a boon whereby any rocks they threw into the water would float, and that he would offer all the assistance he could to help with the construction of the bridge. Pleased with his supplication, Sri Rama forgave him and thanked him for the invaluable suggestion.

The Vaanar-Sena sprang into action immediately, handing Nala and Neela massive rocks that they would toss into the ocean, and to everyone’s surprise, they floated! The work was proceeding swiftly, until some of the Vanaras noticed a little squirrel who was scurrying back and forth between the bridge and the seashore with tiny pebbles. Annoyed that they had to carefully step around it to avoid crushing it, one of the Vanaras mocked him asking what he thought he was doing carrying little pebbles when they were carrying huge rocks.

Sri Rama noticed this, and came to the squirrel’s rescue, lifting him up in his hands and stroking his back gently. He explained to the Vanaras that the squirrel deserved as much credit as them, because he was helping with the construction with as much devotion and intent as the rest of them. The squirrel’s form may be tiny, but he didn’t let that limit his belief or devotion and did everything he could, without worrying about how his effort compared to any of the rest. The tiny pebbles he was carrying helped plug the gaps between the large rocks that the army was placing, helping make the bridge safer for them to cross.

Advertisement

In life, we often set very tiny goals and feel pleased when we achieve them. The lesson we take from this story is to dedicate ourselves to a larger cause in the service of Dharma, without worrying about success or our physical and mental limitations. We are also often restricted by our apprehension of what difference we could possibly make and what others would think of us. Like the little squirrel, when we act with intent and devotion, it doesn’t matter how big or small others may think our efforts are, in the end it all adds up and becomes an important part of the overall outcome.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, March 26, 2022, 07:00 AM IST