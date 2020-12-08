Guiding Light: Attitude counts!

Positive attitudes attract success

There are people who focus their attention only on problems and difficulties. Tell them of your dreams and plans, and they will say, “No, No! It is impossible! It will never work.” They will point out all the drawbacks and weaknesses in your plan, and try their best to convince you that you cannot win. These are the people who can boast, “Bring me a solution and I will give you a problem!”

The truth is, there is no problem that does not have a solution. The man with a positive attitude thinks of the solution– while the man with a negative attitude only thinks of the problem. We need people who bring solutions to problems, not problems to solutions. Be positive in your approach and you will find solutions to all your problems. The man with a positive attitude may be surrounded by adverse conditions, yet he will seek a solution; he will expect the best results, and he will invariably succeed. Remember, this is the great law of life. That which you expect always comes to you. It may come to you tomorrow, it may come to you fourteen years hence, but it will surely come to you. Therefore, why not expect the very best? Expect success and you will achieve success!

Choose a positive attitude

Here is an exercise that you can do to check your attitude:

1. Do you often use negative words or expressions in your conversation? (This can’t be done, it’s impossible, I can’t make it and so on) If you think the answer is yes, switch to more positive words and expressions like, “Yes, I can”, “Sure, it will be done” etc.

2. How often do you think well about yourself and others? Look out for things that you can be positive about. Find out aspects about yourself and others which you like.

3. How often do you smile? Smiling automatically puts you in a positive frame of mind.