Guiding Light: Anger brings us down

-- Grand Master Akshar

Anger is such an emotion that when it is not channelised in the right place could cause us a lot of misery and suffering. Even if you are in a good place in your life, this emotion could cause your downfall. Anger mainly hurts the person who is consumed by it, therefore must be used only when it is absolutely necessary. Anger is a mindless and immediate reaction to certain situations or people that can lead to negativity. It should be used only to protect oneself during any situation that could be threatening. A wrong tone or hasty reaction can break any relationship that is otherwise harmonious.

On the other hand, with the right communication, you can smoothen out any misunderstanding or unpleasant situation. When we pay heed to this emotion of anger, it can help by making all our interactions better. Not only does anger hurt others, but it is also a health hazard to the person exercising it. In order to increase the longevity of your life, and enjoy good health stay away from anger. There may have been many times in your life where you have expended your energies unnecessarily on misplaced anger.

By channelling your energies positively, you will be able to divert the course of your anger into more productive and healthier outlets. Try to settle any differences in a calm and composed manner. Definitely avoid getting worked up over trivial or petty things. And, serious issues of your personal or professional lives should be not be dealt with in the heat of the moment or aggressively. Rather than suppressing this negative emotion which is bound to erupt at a later date, conserve your precious time and energies. It is important that we realise the importance of directing our emotions and energies for activities that can boost our own development.