Guiding Light: Amavasya - a night full of possibilities

Each lunar month, we encounter a dark night where there is no moon lighting our sky. Occurring straight after the monthly Shivratri, Amavasya, which literally means ‘dwelling together’ occurs when the Sun and Moon are conjunct in the same zodiac sign in the heavens, with tonight’s new moon occurring in the sign of Aries.

It is a night pregnant with possibility, when the veil between the worlds thins, which is why we traditionally associate the notion of black magic and all things sinister with this night. However, there is much more to it than this limited association, as this possibility is available to everyone. Whilst this night is not auspicious for traditional ritual worship, it is incredibly potent and brimming with possibility for the spiritual seeker, who seeks to transcend the boundaries of our limited existence. An excellent time to chant or meditate, this night helps deepen one’s spiritual practice.

Some schools of thought also associate new moons with manifestation, as the moon, much like a seed, starts to grow from an invisible darkness to glorious fullness over the course of the fortnight. It is therefore a potent time to set an intention, and release that possibility into the universe, requesting the assistance of the growing moon to help manifest it into existence.

What makes tonight’s Amavasya even more special is that it is occurring on a Saturday, which is ruled by Shani (Saturn), who is associated with karma and justice. This makes it an opportune time to remember our ancestors and those who have passed, with some people choosing to make offerings to the departed. It is also a very favourable time to worship Shani Dev, and pray for his kindness and grace, especially if one is going through the particularly challenging period called Sade Sati, which occurs when Saturn transits the natal moon. Shani is also the guardian of the destitute and the less fortunate, so it is beneficial to engage in community service, especially in aid of the old or the disabled.

So whether you choose to stare longingly at the night sky, missing the glorious lustre of our heavenly neighbour, or leverage the immense possibilities that her absence brings, tonight is also a good reminder of the cyclical nature of life. Dark nights don’t last forever, nor do the glorious moonlit ones. Like the phases of the moon, our joys and sorrows ebb and flow, but true happiness lies within.

Published on: Saturday, April 30, 2022, 09:14 AM IST