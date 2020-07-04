Guiding Light: Act in such a way that He sees you

-- Grand Master Akshar

Spiritual people or those who practise spirituality seeking the truth should especially avoid arguments connected with God. There are many people with a ton of logic and great reasoning skills, who discuss atheism, theism etc. But if you are a seeker of God, then simply act in such a way that He sees you. Overflow with love and do not get involved in doubt or debates. In this way, you can remain unaffected by negativity and attract divine energy.

Meanwhile, believe that whatever action you are taking, whatever you speak, see or hear is always being watched by God. No matter by what name we choose to call this higher power, there is a supreme being who is a witness to our lives. Let your life be a source of delight to God. Always know that someone is watching you even though you think we are alone.

According to the ancient teachings of the Himalayas, God is a topic that is beyond our understanding. He is much too large and powerful to be compartmentalised into a mortal argument. In the Bhakthi Marg or the path of devotion, the teachings state that a devotee performs his actions with reflection and review thinking of his God. By exercising a sense of, he proves his love to God and brings himself closer to Him.

History is dotted by such examples of devotees like Prahlad Maharaj, Dhruv Maharaj, Saint Tukaram, Dasar Maiya from South India and many more. All these devotees lived such pure and dedicated lives forcing God Himself to appear before them and bless them. If you wish to understand God, rather than plunge into arguments or speculations live a life that draws Him towards you to be blessed with direct knowledge.