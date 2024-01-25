Guiding Light: Accept, or be prepared to suffer

Representative Image | Pixabay

A new initiate complained to Buddha of the mosquitoes that kept him fidgety the entire night. Buddha did not respond. Next day, the same disciple conveyed his grudge at the insipid meals served. This was also ignored. Third time, the disciple accused the fellow inmates for their non-cooperation. “You are daily coming with a new complaint! We live here with all these. Quit the monastery forthwith,” came the command.

The earlier it dawns upon us that man is just a minuscule entity in the universe, the better for remaining life. The world is not meant to serve you or your agenda unless it fits into some universal plan that only higher powers can manage. No official, social or other position or organisation has been created to further your individualistic aspirations. In keeping with your vision, you have to carve out your role through the mundane world. Blessed is one with ambitions in alliance with God’s overarching scheme. Such mindset understands that trials and tribulations need to be accepted and squarely addressed without demur. Driven by virtuosity and conciliatory approach one is eventually showered with endorsement, support, favours and accolades from wide array of individuals, agencies and society because his pursuits have been of universal benefit.

“A resentful mind finds no peace,” said Buddha. Imbued with non-accepting stance, complainers change their complaints, taking any issue. The restive ilk not only deprives one harbouring it of the umpteen little pleasures all around that can be relished but also subjects one to diurnal sufferings. The fault line lies in assuming oneself as master while one is designed to serve Mother Earth and its creations, of which humankind is but a minuscule part. You can lead a purposeful, satisfying, and peaceful life only by being selflessly instrumental in the scheme of providence by espousing an acceptance gesture. Behind the suffering and turmoil compromising our spontaneity and peace is our resistance to accept others as they are. When you accept one with all foibles and frailties, you exude love and break barriers. Else base instincts vitiate and overpower the angel within you. “Serenity comes when you trade expectations for acceptance,” said Buddha. With sympathy we understand and accept. This helps us make amends, grow, and forgive. Path to acceptance and enlightenment is tough, it entails struggling one’s way in the mundane world driven by aggressive temporal interests.

The writer is a blogger at www.bluntspeaker.com and can be contacted at teenbarthwal@gmail.com