Guiding Light: A vision of a new world

The current world scenario presents us with an interesting view of multidimensional forces influencing human destiny in the present time. On one hand we see amazing wonders of science and technology. And on other hand, we witness the fast degeneration of values and ethics, extreme levels of violence, corruption and suffering on a daily basis. Today the world is riddled with numerous problems of every kind — political conflicts, economic recession, environmental hazards, ethnic conflicts, natural disasters, social and familial divides... the list of troubles is long and multiplying. However, beneath the turbulent waves of change, human consciousness is awakening to the vision and reality of a new world that is shaped by more aware, enlightened, spiritually empowered and responsible human beings, who are aligned to the highest truth and values and who live in harmony and balance with the entire creation.

We all know that every problem attracts search for solutions, which leads to new knowledge, invention and change. When we look at the present world scenario, we wonder — what is the solution or way to end all our problems and suffering? Moreover, one must remember that no situation can continue forever, and even problems escalate and come to an end. So, when will the end to all our problems begin? Well, practically speaking, it has already begun. Time, nature and happenings in the world are all giving us a loud and clear signal about the impending change. The end is here but it is a benevolent and beneficial end. It is the catalyst that will open the door to liberation from evil and suffering. It will establish a new world of peace and happiness that every human soul has been yearning for since a long time.

Now is the time for everyone to realise that Supreme Almighty Himself is changing this old world into a new one. He is bestowing His Supreme wisdom and blessings to us directly to help us regain our original purity and virtues. He is awakening us to our true nature to manifest our innate divinity. We should thus not wait for the end; instead, we should fly and reach our perfection. Remember! The old world is teetering to an end and a new world is being established. Now it is up to us whether to become a part of this change towards the new world, or remain in an illusionary world where everything is artificial and un-realistic.

The writer is a spiritual educator and popular columnist for publications across India, Nepal and the UK. He can be contacted at nikunjji@gmail.com / www.brahmakumaris.com