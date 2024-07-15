Guiding Light: A Simple And Easy Way To God

Representative Image | File

I think bhakti is one of the most beautiful, most powerful words that I have ever come across. Scholars and experts tell us that it was first given its full explication and significance in the Song of the Lord, the Bhagavad Gita. As we all know, Sri Krishna recommends the bhakti marga or the way of devotion, to his dear, devoted disciple Arjuna, as the easiest and simplest way to reach Him:

Fix thy mind on Me; be devoted to Me; worship Me; bow down to Me. Thus having controlled thyself, and making Me thy Goal Supreme, thou shalt come unto Me. - Gita chapter IX-34

Bhakti is devotion. Bhakti is worship. Bhakti is participation and involvement in the act of worship. Above all, bhakti is pure, unadulterated love for the Divine!

Sant Keshavdas, narrating the story of Shabari, tells us that this great woman saint sat at Sri Rama’s feet and asked him, “Among all the spiritual disciplines, which pleases you the most? How can we attain to you most easily? I ask you this, on behalf of all your devotees.” And Sri Rama said to her:

“Such pure devotion is expressed in nine ways... First is satsang or association with love-intoxicated devotees. The second is to develop a taste for hearing my nectar-like stories. The third is service to the guru... Fourth is to sing my kirtan ... Japa or repetition of my Holy name and chanting my bhajans are the fifth expression ... To follow scriptural injunctions always, to practise control of the senses, nobility of character and selfless service, these are expressions of the sixth mode of bhakti. Seeing me manifested everywhere in this world and worshipping my saints more than myself is the seventh mode of bhakti. To find no fault with anyone and to be contented with one’s lot is the eighth mode of bhakti. Unreserved surrender with total faith in my strength is the ninth and highest stage. Shabari, anyone who practices even one of these nine modes of my bhakti pleases me most and reaches me without fail. That which is most difficult for the greatest yogis was easily attained by you, Shabari, because of your sincere devotion. This is the testimony of my bhakti.”

Dada J P Vaswani is a humanitarian, philosopher, educator, acclaimed writer, powerful orator, messiah of ahimsa, and non-sectarian spiritual leader