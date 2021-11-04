Govardhan Puja 2021: Date, timings, significance - Here is all you need to know

Govardhan Puja, also known as Annakut puja, will be celebrated on November 5 this year. Govardhan Puja is celebrated a day after Diwali and people worship Lord Krishna on this day.

According to drikpanchang.com, the day is celebrated to mark Lord Krishna’s victory over Lord Indra. In Maharashtra, the day is celebrated as Bali Pratipada.

Significance:

People believe that Lord Krishna saved the residents of Mathura from Lord Indra by lifting a mountain named 'Govardhan'. People make miniature mountains made from clay and cow-dung, symbolising Govardhan, and worship them. As per drikpanchang.com, on this day food made of cereals like wheat, rice, curry made of gram flour and leafy vegetables is cooked and offered to Lord Krishna.

Govardhan Puja timings:

Date: November 5

Govardhan Puja Pratahkala Muhurat - 06:41 AM to 08:57 AM

Govardhan Puja Sayankala Muhurat - 03:47 PM to 06:03 PM

Pratipada Tithi Begins - 02:44 AM on Nov 05, 2021

Pratipada Tithi Ends - 11:14 PM on Nov 05, 2021

(Date & Time Source: Drikpanchang)

Published on: Thursday, November 04, 2021, 07:30 AM IST