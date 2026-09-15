Ganapati Avatara To Kaliyuga Grace: Understanding The Spiritual Significance, Names And Worship Of Lord Ganesha | AI

Every year on Bhadrapada Shukla Chaturthi meaning fourth waxing day of the lunar month of the Bhadrapada we celebrate the Ganapati avirbhava and coronation day. Annual Ganapati Navaratris shall be celebrated from this day.

Mother Parvati creating a cute son and asking him to guard her room, Shiva visiting after the Gajasura elimination, he getting angry when the child objects entry, beheading of child, and making him come alive with elephant head are part of well-known stories. The child gets the name Gaja+Anana. Called Ganapathi as he heads Ganas of Shiva.

Ganapati is the presiding lord of our Muladhara chakra which is of Prithvi tattva (Earth nature). Hence, we need to have Ganapati idols made with clay only. His beejkshara inspires gravitas. Worshiping him makes the Vighnas/Obstacles vanish.

In shodasha (16) namavali, we address Him with functional and attributional names. Sumukha, good faced is the first. Ekadanta (single tusk), Kapila (reddish), Gajakarnika (wide eared), Lamba+udara (large stomached), Gajanana, Vakratunda are attributional. He is addressed as Skanda + Purvaja meaning elder to Kartikeya. Gana+Adhyakha and Vighna+Raja are functional names.

It is said that “Kalau Gouri Vinayaka”. Vinayaka gives grace during these times of Kaliyuga. Ganapati is worshiped and offered Naivedya of rice flour balls. Simple worship of Ganapati can be through doorva offering, shodasha nama puja, naivedya, and reciting Ganapati Adharva Sheersha. Beeja sahita Ganapati nama japa or simple Beeja japa is regularly done by seekers. Different forms of Ganapati like Uchhishta Ganapati are worshiped based on specific requirements. Ganapati bestows wisdom and happiness.

(Dr. S. Ainavolu is a Mumbai-based teacher. Topic and views are inspired)