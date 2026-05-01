From Comfort Zones To Idea Economies: How Ancient Bharat’s Spirit Of Inquiry Can Redefine Our Future In The Age Of AI

How Ancient Bharat’s Spirit Of Inquiry Can Redefine Our Future In The Age Of AI | file pic

Modern life seems to be designed all around finding your comfort zone and doing everything you can to protect it, once found. The result, a repetitive, imitative, herd-mentality trope of an existence. We come from a culture of seekers, where questions were welcomed, the status quo was challenged and through shastraartha, debates were encouraged. Knowledge of the truth was supreme. In our quest for comforts and the inertia they bring, we’ve sacrificed the agility of mind that gave rise to new ideas and made ancient Bharatvarsha the centre of the world’s knowledge map.

We have been relegated to becoming the world’s back office, and whilst that provides a lucrative line of business in the present, the advent of AI means that a lot of these jobs can be automated. We are gradually heading back to an economy of ideas, where AI and tech will erode the entry barriers for enterprise, and all you need is a good idea, and a team that can execute. And ideas have always been our soul, this modern age of AI is harking back a return to our roots and prioritising what we once were global leaders in.

This requires a tectonic shift in not just the way we operate, but also how we think. Thinking is ingrained early as part of education. What we need is educational reform to unshackle us from a system which was efficient at producing clerks for a foreign occupier, and create a syllabus which gives our next generation the room to breathe, ensuring an all around development. Innovation comes from individuals who feel empowered enough to think beyond the immediate and cast their mind into a future that isn’t visible to most.

It all starts with the intent to transform, and the belief that we are the rightful inheritors of this ancient ideas economy that once flourished, and whose time has come yet again. We have the philosophy, the yogic practices and a treasure trove of ancient knowledge to ground our consciousness in, as we prepare to climb this peak of ascendancy in the age of knowledge. For when everything around us is falling prey to Artificial Intelligence, it’s only our ideas that will set us apart !