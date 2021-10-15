Dussehra special Guiding Light: Uproot the Ravana within for good

(…continued from yesterday)

Today everyone celebrates the festival of Dussehra without knowing its true significance. With the increasing stress and tension in modern society, festivals like Navratri and Dussehra have become an escape route for people to just forget their worries and dance for 10 days without knowing any importance to it.

So how does one celebrate Dussehra in its true spirit? One must understand that we would be able to celebrate true Dussehra only when all human beings become pure, i.e., when the vices of lust, anger, greed, etc. are totally eliminated from human minds and Ravana the symbolic evil is defeated forever. Unless then it would be just a 10-day merry-making carnival without any effective purpose and nothing else.

True knowledge that is imparted by Almighty Supreme dispels all spiritual ignorance. HE says that like Sita Mata, all human souls have been enslaved by Ravana i.e., by the five vices today. Therefore, this world is like a kingdom of Ravana where evil activities prevail in spite of so many religious teachings. But when Supreme, the true Rama, comes in the present age and rescues the souls from the clutches of vices by giving them spiritual wisdom and power and guides them to become pure and defeat the vices, the whole world becomes liberated.

We must hence make efforts to burn the Ravana that’s lurking deep inside our minds. The easiest way to do it is through ‘Rajyoga’. Yes! It is a mental link with the Supreme, by remembering whom human souls regain their spiritual and moral power, thereby regaining their self-sovereignty (Swarajya) i.e., control over their mind and senses and thus conquer the Ravana within. So, this year, make up your mind and completely burn the Ravana within you so that it can never raise its head ever again, otherwise, we are destined to live in duality. All the best – You have yet another chance to uproot Ravana for good.

(The writer is a spiritual educator and popular columnist for publications across India, Nepal and UK. You can write to him at nikunjji@gmail.com)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, October 15, 2021, 07:00 AM IST