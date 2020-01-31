Doc Destiny: Your signature can be telling

Your signature can display your destiny on paper. A signature is the reflection of your personality and the mirror of your soul. Your signature style can reveal a lot about your future and if your signature points towards something bad or negative, you can fix it by changing your signature style with the help of an expert. It is an indirect way of communication. The clearer and cleaner we sign, the clear message we send to the universe. Our signature signifies our personality, our preferences, our social life, our choice of career and attitude towards life. It can also throw light on your financial status. How good are you at handling work pressures or how good or bad are you at tackling stress can also be checked via signature.

There is nothing like a perfect signature. Signature analysis is a motor reflex (eye-hand) skill and the best way to learn any skill is to practice.

Here are 10 simple rules and tricks which you can incorporate in your signature which will help enhance your progress and prosperity...

1. Write your full name and surname as it gives name, fame and identity.

2. The last alphabet should end upwards, it decreases the chances of financial losses.

3. To achieve progress in life you should sign at an angle of 45º.

4. Put complete underscore. For support in life.

5. Put two dots below underscore in the centre, it will increase your focus towards the present.

6. Join the first and second alphabet as it strengthens the bond with your spouse and your parents.

7. Do not add any dots after or in the middle of the name. It indicates obstacles.

8. The cleaner and clearer one signs, less tension, stress and problems in life.

9. Make an affidavit and attach to all necessary documents specially banks.

10. Practice new spelt name and surname 108 Times for seven days on auspicious days and dates.

