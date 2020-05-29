Doc Destiny: Takeaways from lockdown

While the world is battling with coronavirus, most people who are locked inside their homes are battling with depression, anxiety and negative thoughts. Apart from mental blues, boredom is another major problem which is prevailing in times of pandemic. Our smartphone keeps beeping every now and then. Messages, alerts, latest updates of coronavirus and news from all across social media platforms and news portals about the number of corona cases and fatalities not only flood our smartphone but it also floods our mind with negativity and stress.

As per numerology, the year 2020 is the Year of the Rat. And just like rats, we are hiding in our homes and we only come for food after our stock gets over. 2020 is made up of double 2’s or two halves. As per predictions based on numerology, the second half of the year i.e. post-May and June will be positive and bright. The year 2020 is also the year of internal growth.

Before lockdown, we used to complain about not getting enough time for family, we always wanted to break free from our busy schedule, so that we could relax and breathe a little bit. And now when the tables have turned, we want to go back to the ‘rat race’ life. This lockdown is indeed a painful period. But rather focusing on its negative aspects, we should focus on positive opportunities that lockdown has to offer.

Spiritual growth:

Meditation and spirituality is the key to a happy and peaceful life. Not just it improves our mental well-being but it also boosts our emotional and physical health. Since you are away from worldly business and now are locked inside your own home, you can make most of the solitude to practise and attain self-realisation. Solitude also opens the door to introspection. Find yourself, look inside and analyse yourself and become a better version of yourself. Rather than surrounding yourself with negative thoughts, sit down, break away from bad vibes and be thankful to God. Reboot and rejuvenate.

Five things we can gain from lockdown:

1 – Knowledge

2 – Experience

3 – Talents

4 – Hard Work

5 – Will Power

Learn something new, it will increase your knowledge. Try your hands in something you have never done, it will give you a new experience. Pursue a new skill and discover your hidden talents. Work hard, challenge yourself every day. Be hopeful, stay positive. It will improve your will power in such dark times.

Useful tip:

In order to keep your family and yourself safe from all kinds of illnesses and viruses, draw a Swastik on the main door with haldi and rice. The sacred Swastik acts as a barricade between you and negative vibes and keep evil energies at bay.