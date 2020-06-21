Doc Destiny: Solar eclipse and its side-effects

While the world is set to witness one of the biggest celestial events of 2020, the Annular Solar Eclipse, know how this Surya Grahan will impact your life. Also, know how one can ward off the negative effects of grahan with simple tips and tricks of Numerology based on one's birth number.

Number 1: Those who are born on 01, 10, 19 or 28 of any month, their birth number become 1. Such people are ruled by the sun. Today, they may feel tired and exhausted during the day. You may complain of backache, body pain and mental stress. Keep an eye on your blood pressure. To ward off the negative effects of grahan, people associated with number 1 should chant Surya mantra and donate jaggery, wheat, masur dal and copper utensils or items post the grahan.

Number 2: Those who are born on 02, 11, 20 or 29 of any month, their birth number become 2. People linked to number 2 may suffer from breathlessness, restlessness, cold and congestion. It is advisable that you pray to Lord Shiva. Donate food items which are in white colours, like sugar, rice or dairy products like milk.

Number 3: Those who are born on 03, 12, 21 or 31 of any month, automatically their birth number become 3. People whose lucky number or birth number is 3 are prone to sinus infection. They are also likely to feel uneasy all the time. To lower the negative effects of the grahan, people associated with number 3 should pray to their Kul Devta/ Devi, Guru Nanak or Lord Vishnu. It will provide much-needed solace. After the graham gets over, try to donate some food items which are in yellow colour.

Number 4: Those who are born on 04, 13, 22 or 31 of any month are likely to suffer from stress and anxiety during the grahan period. They may experience pain in their joints, mostly in the neck area. Meditation is a must for people with number 4. Donating mixed grains to needy after the graham will curb the negative effects of the solar eclipse.

Number 5: Those who are born on 05, 14 or 23 of any month may complain of headaches, perspiration and pain in the hands and feet. People associated with number 5 should pray to Lord Ganesha during the grahan. After the grahan finishes, make sure that you take a saltwater bath. If your birth number is 5 then you should donate something which is in green colour to eunuchs.

Number 6: Those who are born on 06, 15 or 24 of any month are likely to experience stomach and throat problems. People who are co-related to number 6 should pray to Goddess Laxmi during the grahan period. If your birth number is 6 and you want to suppress the negative effects of solar eclipse then donate food, especially cooked rice to needy people.

Number 7: Those born on 07, 16 or 25 of any month are prone to suffer skin problems like allergy, itches or rashes. Mood swings is another problem which may trouble people associated with number 7. If your birth number is 7, then you should definitely sit in silence and meditate while during the solar eclipse. After the solar eclipse gets over, saltwater bath and donating water will help reduce the negative effects of the eclipse.

Number 8: Those who are born on 08, 17 or 26 of any month might complain about shoulder pain. Dental problems and body pain are also seen on the cards. Individuals whose birth number is 8 should pray to Lord Shani and donate things which are in black colours like a black umbrella or gram dal after the eclipse.

Number 9: Those who are born on 09, 18 or 27 of any month should keep a tab on their blood pressure as their blood pressure may increase and cause serious problems. Small cuts and wounds are also likely to occur. Avoid cutting and working during the grahan period. After the grahan gets over, donate things or food items which are red in colour.