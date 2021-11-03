Chopda Puja 2021: Date, timings, significance - Here is all you need to know

Diwali is celebrated with great enthusiasm and valour across India. According to the Hindu epic Ramayana, Diwali is the day when Lord Rama, Goddess Sita, Lakshmana and Hanuman returned to Ayodhya after spending 14 years in forests.

However, it is also believed that Goddess Lakshmi was born on Diwali during the churning of the cosmic ocean (Samudra Manthan). Thus, Goddess Lakshmi is the most significant deity during Diwali Puja or Lakshmi Puja.

According to drikpanchang.com, Lakshmi Puja during Diwali is known as Chopda Puja in Gujarat.

Significance:

During Chopda Puja, ledger books or account books are worshiped in front of Goddess Saraswati, Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha, signifying the start of the new financial year according to the Hindu calendar.

However, in the era of the internet, the importance of Chopda has been marginalized as most businesses use laptops and computers to manage their businesses. But it doesn't change the significance of Chopda Puja as businessmen use their laptops and computers as Chopda and perform the rituals.

Seeking blessings of Goddess Saraswati, Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha is considered to be auspicious.

During Chopda Puja, devotees worship Goddess Saraswati, Goddess Laxmi, Lord Ganesha and seek their blessings for a prosperous financial year.

Chopda Puja date and timings for Mumbai:

Date: November 4

Morning Muhurat - 06:40 AM to 08:06 AM

Morning Muhurat - 10:56 AM to 03:13 PM

Afternoon Muhurat - 04:38 PM to 06:04 PM

Evening Muhurat - 06:04 PM to 09:13 PM

Night Muhurat - 12:22 AM to 01:57 AM, Nov 05

Amavasya Tithi Begins - 06:03 AM on Nov 04, 2021

Amavasya Tithi Ends - 02:44 AM on Nov 05, 2021

(Date & Time Source: Drikpanchang)

