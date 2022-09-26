e-Paper Get App
Chandra Darshan Diwas: The day everyone tries being a 'selenophile'

It falls on September 27, 2022.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, September 26, 2022, 12:39 PM IST
article-image
Chandra Darshan Diwas: The day everyone tries being a 'selenophile' | Behance

You may have come across people who call themselves a 'selenophile' and are crazy about moonsighting. The Chandra Darshan Diwas marks devotees likely turning to a 'selenophile.'

Chandra Darshan refers to the observance of sighting the moon. In Hinduism, this day holds immense religious significance. Devotees believe it auspicious to worship the moon Lord on this day, which falls a while after the no-moon day (Amavasya). It falls on September 27, 2022.

Some observe a strict fast on this day to please and seek blessings from Chandra Dev, followed by breaking it post sunset - after sighting the Moon.

In Hindu mythology, Chandra Dev is considered to be one of the most revered deities, and is a significant composition of the ‘Navgraha’. It is believed that an individual with a favourably placed Moon in their horoscope is prone to a successful and content life.

Furthermore, writings suggest that the Moon God was married to the 27 Nakshatras, who are the daughters of King Prajapati Daksha. He is also the father of Budhagraha or Planet Mercury.

article-image

