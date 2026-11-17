Bhagavad Gita's Timeless Wisdom: How Overcoming Separation And Embracing Oneness Can Lead To Divine Protection | AI

Bhagavad-Gita conveys the truth and the process in simple words and offers assurance. The famous shloka of “ananya chinayanta” from Rajavidya Rajahuhya chapter assures us of the Almighty taking care of our Yogam and Kshemam.

Ananya is often defined as “none other than”. In simple understanding one may infer that the Gitacharya is referring to himself and asking the world to worship him. The deeper reflection and interpretation can be profound. An+anya refers to the subject or the object. When we take the shloka as the advice given, which was, then the flowing meaning is deep and sweeping.

The troubles of the world exist due to the notion of separation or dwaita bhava. In simple words, one needs better things for self and family. He or she may not be prepared to share good things with others. This is due to the “separateness” feeling. You treat yourself and your near and dear as separate and better than others. This moham makes one planning, keeping, or asking for better things for “I, me, and mine”.

When we get into the fold of ANANYA meaning we see ourselves as no different from others, able to feel and live others as self, then the above duality induced behaviour disappears. The realized one becomes ONE who can see ONE in all. For such people, who conduct so, the Gitacharya promised that Yogam and Kshemam will be taken care of. Yogam is getting into THAT state, and Kshemam is getting protected from possible slip, tirodhana.

(Dr. S. Ainavolu is a Mumbai-based teacher. Topic and views are inspired.)