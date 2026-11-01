Bhagavad Gita's Eternal Wisdom: Why Lord Krishna And Arjuna's Dialogue Teaches Us To Look Beyond Life's Events | AI

Events come and go. But sometimes events leave behind an immutable wisdom for eternity. That is what we need to focus on.

Arjuna and Lord Krishna engaged in a dialogue right in the middle of a battlefield.

Whatever time they took, whatever the manner in which this knowledge was transmitted, the Bhagavad Gita was worth it. The time they took was insignificant compared to the wisdom that emerged from that dialogue. The knowledge is worth the whole world because it is so precious. It has so much eternal wisdom.

But we often forget this and get caught up in the external things. We become more interested in what Krishna wore or what he ate. If he ate butter, we think, “Oh, let me also eat butter!” We get caught up in mundane details-where Krishna stayed, where he slept, where he bathed, or where he walked.

The real essence is to transcend these external things and listen to the wisdom. That is what the meeting of Arjuna and Krishna was all about.

Behind every event, there is knowledge. Behind every person, there is love. Behind every object, there is infinity. These three things are worth keeping in mind.

Take a jug of water. If we look deep into this object, we see its atoms. If we go beyond the atoms, it is a wave function. The jug does not exist. What exists is infinity. Behind this manifest universe, there is the unmanifest space or field of vibration.

Knowledge is not in an event; it is beyond an event. If we infer anything from one event, it will be erroneous knowledge. Say a person gets angry and shouts at someone. We attribute the anger to that person, but it was carried from someone else to them. That someone got it from someone else, and so on.

It is when we go beyond an event that the truth dawns. One particular event gives us a false notion. So we have to consider the totality of events. Truth is beyond all the colors of particular events. That is how we make the shift.