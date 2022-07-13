Be soul-conscious, don't look back

Photo: Pixabay

It’s very common for most of us to fantasise about things like shopping or going for a movie while we are at work. And while we are actually in a movie theatre, we worry about the work piling up on our desks. Isn’t it ironic? We are trapped by intrusive memories of the past or fret about what may or may not happen in the future and in this whole struggle, we don't appreciate the Present because we identify ourselves with our thoughts, beliefs and emotions strongly. We forget the fact that we need to live in the Present, that is the NOW, and for that we need to be very still inside – but we are constantly distracted by our thoughts linked to the past and future.

Most of us think in a conditioned, addictive way. We are addicted to the patterns and beliefs we created in the past, which keep driving our thoughts in the present. Instead of thinking consciously and with full awareness, we are controlled by our thoughts of the past. In order to change this pattern we need to first pause and observe what's going on in our mind. We need to just focus on being before thinking, judging, analysing and doing. When we become aware of what's going on inside our mind, we realise that we are not our thoughts; we are the observer of our thoughts from moment to moment and then we stop judging them. It is like watching waves rising and falling on the surface of the ocean. Living in the present reduces impulsive and reactive behaviour. Those who live in the moment can hear negative feedback without feeling threatened. They are more accepting, accommodating and flexible, as a result of which they have easy and satisfying relationships.

It is very important for all of us to realise that we are now in the most important and beneficial age when Almighty Himself is bestowing His treasures of wisdom, love and powers upon humanity. Hence, by becoming soul-conscious we can live in the present and make the best out of each second of this valuable period. Liberation and abundance can be experienced by all human souls right now right here. Being aware of the self as a soul and of being connected to the Supreme liberates us in a second and we are able to flow with life with ease and lightness. So, don’t look back because you are not going that way.

The writer is a spiritual educator & popular columnist for publications across India,Nepal & UK. You may contact him at nikunjji@gmail.com / www.brahmakumaris.com