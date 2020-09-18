What is brucellosis? All you need to know about the bacterial disease that has infected thousands in China

It has recently become a far bigger issue, simply because of the fact that the disease is not completely curable. Also known as Malta fever or Mediterranean fever, it can cause flu-like symptoms, including fever, weakness, malaise and weight loss. And if not treated within a specific window of time, it can also become incurable.

As per the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), while the initial issues may subside, some symptoms can become chronic or never go away, such as arthritis or swelling in certain organs.

Interestingly, brucellosis is usually a animal borne disease that, according to the CDC, most commonly infects people when they eat or drink unpasteurized/raw dairy products sourced from affected animals. The bacteria can also enter wounds in the skin or mucous membranes through contact with infected animals. It becomes harder to combat due to the fact that there is no effective way to detect infected animals by their appearance.

The disease is caused by a group of bacteria known scientifically as the genus Brucella. Three species of Brucella cause the most concern: B. abortus, principally affecting cattle, bison and cervids; B. suis, principally affecting swine and reindeer but also cattle and bison; and B. melitensis, principally affecting goats.