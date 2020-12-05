The ‘meet’ that shouldn’t be missed!

Before 2020 comes to an end, the world will get a chance to witness an epic celestial event, which will be a visual treat for sky gazers. On December 21, the mighty Jupiter and the glorious Saturn will be coming closer to each other, forming the ‘great conjunction’. Astronomers use the term, conjunction to describe the meeting of planets or other celestial objects that happens in our solar system.

Both Jupiter and Saturn will come closer in alignment, paving way for a spectacular phenomenon called ‘double planet’. The great conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn is coincidentally happening on the day of December Solstice (December 21).

The great conjunction of 2020 is something which we cannot afford to miss! Ask why? Because this Jupiter-Saturn conjunction will be the first since the year 2000. It had earlier occurred in 1623 and before that way back in 1226 — which were the medieval times! In 1623, the Jupiter-Saturn conjunction was 13 degrees east of the Sun, but this year, the two planets will be only 0.1 degree apart, making it the closest Jupiter-Saturn conjunction till date.

According to EarthSky, the conjunction in 2020 won’t be matched again until the Jupiter-Saturn conjunction of March 15, 2080, so better don’t miss this one. The great conjunction which happened in the year 2000, Jupiter and Saturn were near the sun and hence, it was difficult to observe. But, this year the meet-up of these celestial bodies will be easily visible in the western twilight shortly after the sunset, making a rare and a stunning visual. Those who want to witness the conjunction should look southwest to find Jupiter and to its left, to east to spot Saturn.

While the world is waiting for Jupiter-Saturn conjunction, it should be noted the giant planets had come closer last month as well, during the period when the Moon swept past them. The two giant planets were some 3 degrees apart.

Every year, the ringed planet completes about 12 degrees of its orbit around the sun, and Jupiter completes 30 degrees. It takes one year for Jupiter to close the gap between the two, by around 18 degrees. And in every 20 years, Jupiter gains 369 degrees on Saturn, lapping the ringed planet in every two decades, giving birth to an ‘out of the world’ occurrence called the great conjunction.