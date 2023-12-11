Stunning Geminid Meteor Shower To Peak Mid-December; Know When, Where & How To Watch

Geminids, year's strongest meteor shower, forecasted to occur on the evening of December 14 into the morning of December 15 | Freepik

Do you wish to see some shooting stars? If so, brace yourselves, as the year's final meteor shower will be more intense and stunning. The Geminids meteor shower, the best time of year for all stargazers, is going to peak later this week, with almost 150 shooting stars seen per hour streaking across the night sky.

The Geminid meteor shower is forecasted from the evening of December 14 until the morning of December 15. When the Geminids are at their peak, the Moon will be new, meaning it will be below the horizon all night, and the sky will be completely dark, ideal conditions for watching meteors.

The Geminids are the only meteor shower caused by an asteroid rather than a comet. It is the most numerous but also the most colourful, with white, yellow, and even green shooting stars possible.

Geminid meteor shower 2023: Know when, where and how to witness the shooting stars.

Geminid meteor shower 2023: Where to watch

Meteors can be witnessed in any part of the night sky; however, if you track the direction of their motion, they will always point back to that single spot in the night sky, known as the meteor shower's 'radiant'.

Meteor showers are named after the constellation that contains the radiant; hence, the Geminids radiate from a point in the constellation Gemini. The best part is that as you move farther north, the Geminid radiant will rise higher in the sky during the night, offering a better view.

From a latitude view, around 30 degrees north of the equator, nearing metros including Delhi, Osaka, and Tokyo, will provide the best view, as the Geminids will appear to radiate from a point in the sky right above you in the morning hours.

Geminid meteor shower 2023: When to watch

The best time to witness the Geminid meteor shower is at its peak night, December 13 to 14; however, star lovers do not have to stay up that late to see it. According to the American Meteor Society, Geminids should be visible in the night sky by 22:00 on December 13. The Geminid meteor shower will peak again on December 13-14, 2024.

Geminid meteor shower 2023: How to watch

1) Get as far away from city lights as possible to get the clear sky. Find a clear spot and an open view of the night sky.

2) The climate around will be cold. Better dress warmly.

3) Be patient and observe for at least 30 minutes; get comfortable with a ground mat or chair.

4) don't use a telescope or binoculars to witness shooting starts, as they can drastically lower your chances of spotting the stars.

5) Don't use your cellphone or any other device with white light, as it will harm your night vision. Precisely use only red light.