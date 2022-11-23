Sir Jagadish Chandra Bose Death Anniversary: Read interesting facts about the Indian physicist and his discoveries in science

Sir Jagadish Chandra Bose | Twitter

Sir Jagadish Chandra Bose, was an Indian physicist, botanist, and biophysicist, and today (November 23) is his death anniversary. He is considered the pioneer and father of Bengali science fiction.'

Along with this, he also laid the foundations of experimental science in the Indian subcontinent, and the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) named him one of the fathers of radio science.

He also worked as a physics professor at Presidency College in Kolkata, where he made several plant physiology discoveries.

Here are some interesting facts about Sir Jagadish Chandra Bose:

He was born on November 30, 1858, and worked as a biologist, physicist, botanist, and an early writer of science fiction.

He developed an interest in nature after he learned the Bengali language, as his father sent him to a vernacular school where he listened fascinated by stories of birds, animals, and marine creatures. which perhaps made him keenly interested in working on it.

He was denied access to labs because of his race; he faced racial discrimination during his time as a professor at the University of Calcutta. At the time he served as a professor, the British ruled India and denied him access to laboratories due to his race.

He played a significant role in the development of modern radio and sonic technology. He is credited with inventing the first form of wireless communication.

Bose also invented the crescograph, which is a device that allows researchers and scientists to discover how plans get affected by the seasons and external stimuli. Once Bose had written "feel pain and understand affection" just like humans.